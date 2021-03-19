U.S. Justice Department probing Visa over debit-card practices: WSJ

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Visa Inc is engaging in anticompetitive practices in the debit-card market, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

The department’s antitrust division has been probing whether Visa limited merchants’ ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive, the WSJ reported.

Many of the department’s questions are focused on online debit-card transactions, but investigators are looking in to in-store issues as well, according to the report.

Visa declined to comment. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Visa shares were down 5.1% at $209.48 on Friday morning.

Merchants have long complained about the high cost of network fees, also called interchange fees, which can be 2% or more of each transaction and go to the financial institutions behind the transactions.

The new probe is also examining whether the payment processor’s practices are allowing it to maintain a dominant market share unlawfully, according to the report.

While such investigations are not unusual, this one comes amid a greater interest in the digital marketplace.

Earlier this year, Visa and fintech startup Plaid Inc called off their planned $5.3 billion merger following a lawsuit from the Justice Department aimed at blocking the deal on antitrust grounds.

The Justice Department had argued that the deal “would eliminate a nascent competitive threat” to Visa, which it said was a “monopolist in online debit transactions.”

In the online sphere, the federal government and groups of states filed five antitrust lawsuits last year against Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google.