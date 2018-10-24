FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Visa fourth-quarter profit jumps 33 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Visa Inc’s quarterly profit surged 33 percent as the payments network processed more transactions, led by higher consumer spending and a strengthening U.S. economy.

Visa said on Wednesday total payments volumes jumped 11 percent, while the number of processed transactions rose 12 percent.

Net income rose to $2.85 billion or $1.23 per Class A share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.14 billion or 90 cents per Class A share a year earlier. (bit.ly/2AqtikU) (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

