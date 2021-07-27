Visa profit jumps as vaccination drives boost spending

July 27 (Reuters) - Visa Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as global vaccination drives gathered pace, fueling consumer spending and boosting volumes for the world’s largest payment processor.

Net income rose to $2.58 billion, or $1.18 per Class A share, for the third quarter ended June 30, from $2.37 billion, or $1.07 per Class A share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)