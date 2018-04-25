Visa quarterly profit jumps six times

April 25 (Reuters) - Global payments company Visa Inc’s second-quarter profit rose more than six times on Wednesday due to lower taxes and as more people made payments using its network in a resurgent global economy.

Net income of the world’s largest payments network operator rose to $2.61 billion in the quarter ended March 31, from $430 million, a year earlier.

Earnings per Class A share rose to $1.11 from 18 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)