Visa quarterly profit rises 11 percent

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world’s largest payments network operator, reported an 11 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven higher by its purchase of Visa Europe, and as more people made payments using its network.

Net income rose to $2.14 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.93 billion a year ago. bit.ly/2z5EEeA

Earnings per Class A share rose to 90 cents from 79 cents a year earlier.