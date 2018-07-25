FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Visa quarterly profit rises 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world’s largest payments network, on Wednesday posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit, as strong economic growth globally helped fuel a booming credit card market.

Net income rose to $2.33 billion, or $1 per Class A share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $2.06 billion, or 86 cents per Class A share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2LOj1lG)

Net operating revenue rose 15 percent to $5.24 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

