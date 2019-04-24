Visa quarterly profit rises 14 percent

April 24 (Reuters) - Visa Inc reported a 14.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as more people swiped cards using the extensive network of the world’s largest payment processor.

Net income rose bit.ly/2vjPv0v to $2.98 billion, or $1.31 per Class A share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $2.61 billion, or $1.11 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting net income of $1.24 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.