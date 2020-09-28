Vista Outdoor to buy gunmaker Remington's ammunition business

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc said on Monday it would buy some parts of U.S. gunmaker Remington Outdoor Co Inc’s ammunition and accessories businesses for about $81 million.

Remington in July filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years as the U.S. gunmaker faced financial troubles partly because some retailers placed restrictions on gun sales after school shootings in the United States. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)