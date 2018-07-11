Indian airline Vistara places $3.1 bln order for Airbus, Boeing jets

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian airline Vistara on Wednesday said it had placed firm orders for 13 Airbus SE A320neos and six Boeing Co 787 jets valued at $3.1 billion at list prices.

The carrier, a joint venture between India’s Tata Sons Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd, said it also had purchase rights over 5 more 787-9s, options over 7 more A320neos and would procure another 37 A320neos from leasing companies.

Vistara said it would use the jets to add domestic flights and support the launch of international operations planned for later this year. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)