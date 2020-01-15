REFILE-Homebuilder Vistry sees annual profit slightly above market view

(Corrects Reuters instrument code in paragraph 1)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Vistry Group, formerly known as Bovis Homes Group, said on Wednesday it expects annual profit to be slightly above market expectations as it sold more private and affordable homes and gained from its cost-cutting efforts.

The homebuilder, which recently closed a deal to buy Galliford Try’s residential units, said it completed a total of 3,867 new homes in the year, up 3% from a year earlier.