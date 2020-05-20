British housebuilder Vistry Group sees further job cuts

May 20(Reuters) - Leading UK homebuilder Vistry Group Plc expects to cut more jobs as it continues to consolidate the operations of Bovis Homes and construction company Galliford Try’s residential units, it said on Thursday.

The company, called Bovis until the merger last year, said house prices over the past eight weeks had been broadly in line with forecasts in the housebuilding business and that it had now reopened almost all of its building sites. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)