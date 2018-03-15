MOVES-Oil trader Vitol appoints Russell Hardy as group CEO

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The world’s largest oil trader Vitol has appointed Russell Hardy as group chief executive, the company said on Thursday, while long-time CEO Ian Taylor has become chairman.

Vitol said in a statement that Hardy joined the firm in 1993 from BP and held a number of trading and management roles in Singapore and London. He has been a member of Vitol’s executive committee since 2007 and was named CEO of the Europe, Middle-East and Africa region in 2017. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Susan Fenton)