March 26, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Commodity trader Vitol nearly triples LNG traded volumes in 2017

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - ** Vitol nearly tripled traded volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017 to 7.4 million tonnes per year (mty), the commodity merchant said in its full-year results. ** That compares to traded volume in 2016 of 2.6 mty, a spokeswoman for the company said. ** “In LNG, where we have long had a presence, the market is evolving as anticipated and our volumes grew commensurately,” the trader said. ** Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) volumes fell slightly to 14.3 mty, after very strong growth in 2016, it said. ** “Nonetheless, we continue to see LPG as a longer term growth opportunity, with US supply growth satisfying the need for cleaner fuel and power solutions in developing economies.”

