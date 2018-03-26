Commodity trader Vitol nearly triples LNG traded volumes in 2017

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - ** Vitol nearly tripled traded volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017 to 7.4 million tonnes per year (mty), the commodity merchant said in its full-year results. ** That compares to traded volume in 2016 of 2.6 mty, a spokeswoman for the company said. ** “In LNG, where we have long had a presence, the market is evolving as anticipated and our volumes grew commensurately,” the trader said. ** Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) volumes fell slightly to 14.3 mty, after very strong growth in 2016, it said. ** “Nonetheless, we continue to see LPG as a longer term growth opportunity, with US supply growth satisfying the need for cleaner fuel and power solutions in developing economies.”

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Julia Payne in LONDON, editing by