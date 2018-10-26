UPDATE 1-UK's South Hook to get first non-Qatari LNG tanker

(Adds details, background)

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal is scheduled to receive its first tanker of LNG not supplied by Qatar at the end of this month.

Commodities trader Vitol SA said it would import LNG in the Yari tanker into South Hook on Oct. 31. The tanker is coming from the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in the United States.

The South Hook LNG Terminal, located in Milford Haven in west Wales, has received LNG from Qatar since it became operational in 2010, where it is regasified and delivered into the gas grid. It can provide around 20 percent of Britain’s natural gas needs.

Qatar is the leading LNG exporter to Britain but it has also found new demand from countries such as Pakistan, Poland and Turkey.

South Hook has been upgraded so it can receive LNG which is not just from Qatar. The shareholders in the South Hook LNG Terminal Company Ltd are Qatar Petroleum, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Total.

