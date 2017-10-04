FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPC-Vitol returns for US$8bn loan refinancing
October 4, 2017 / 10:03 AM / in 16 days

LPC-Vitol returns for US$8bn loan refinancing

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Geneva-headquartered energy and commodities trader Vitol has signed an US$8bn loan refinancing of credit facilities agreed in October 2016, the company announced on Wednesday.

The revolving credit facility, which is used for working capital and general corporate purposes, comprises a three-year tranche and a 364-day tranche. The three-year tranche totals over US$7bn.

ABN AMRO Bank, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC Bank and ING Bank were active bookrunners on the transaction.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, MUFG, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho Bank, Natixis, Rabobank, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, SMBC and UniCredit Bank were mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

JP Morgan Europe is facility agent while JP Morgan Chase Bank acted as documentation agent.

Syndication was launched in August and closed oversubscribed with a further 34 banks joining.

The loan was signed on October 2.

Last year’s financing comprised a US$7.076bn, three-year tranche and a US$924.2bn 364-day tranche. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)

