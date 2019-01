LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - * The head of the middle distillates desk at the world’s top oil trader Vitol, Kenya Matsumoto, is retiring, trading sources said

* Matsumoto, who joined Vitol in 2006, will be replaced by Matt Stacey, who moved to Vitol in 2014 after heading Royal Dutch Shell’s middle distillates desk, the sources said

* Vitol declined to comment