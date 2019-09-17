Vitol and Mozambique's state oil firm form trading joint venture

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol and Mozambique’s state oil firm, ENH, have launched a trading joint venture called ENH Energy Trading, Vitol said on Tuesday.

Incorporated and based in Singapore, the joint venture will focus on liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and condensate.

Mozambique has an estimated 125 trilliong cubic feet of technically recoverable gas resources and is expected to become a leading LNG exporter with over 30 million tonnes per year, the statement said.