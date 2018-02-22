FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 8:56 AM / in 10 hours

Vitol's Chris Bake sees 'fairly strong' oil demand in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said 2018 oil demand is looking “fairly strong”

* “OPEC remains disciplined and the consequences are visible in track down in inventories...Half a billion barrels of oil has been drawn down in a short period of time”

* Bake said it was difficult to determine whether the industry had overbuilt incremental storage as reasons other than market structure play a role, such as changing trade patterns (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

