Energy trader Vitol appoints Mike Muller new head of Asia trading

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trading house, has appointed Mike Muller as its new head of Asia trading, a company spokeswoman said.

Muller, the former head of crude oil trading at Royal Dutch Shell, joined Vitol’s business development division in London last year. He had been at Shell for 29 years. The Singapore-based role puts Muller in line to potentially take over from Kho Hui Meng, president and CEO of Asia for Vitol, when he retires, a source familiar with the matter said.

Major trading houses that grew rapidly in the last few decades are seeing a generational shift over the last year.

Russell Hardy became the chief executive officer of Vitol Group, replacing Ian Taylor who is still chairman, while Gerard Delsad took over as manager of the company’s Geneva base from David Fransen last year.

Earlier this year, Robert Abbott became the new group Treasurer after Robert Dean retired and Houston Managing Director Ben Marshall joined Vitol’s board of directors.

Competitor Trafigura widened its board to nine people in part to give the next generation of leadership more responsibilities. Gunvor Group that underwent a restructuring last year saw some high-profile retirements and promotion of younger trader.

Mining and trading giant Glencore has seen a raft of departures over the last year, including its head of oil Alex Beard.

Vitol’s traded oil volumes were 7.4 million barrels per day last year. (Reporting By Julia Payne, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)