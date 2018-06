(Adds dropped word, paragraph 2)

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The former head of oil trading at Royal Dutch Shell is joining the business development division of Vitol, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, next week, a source familiar with the matter said.

Mike Muller left Shell last November after 29 years at the company.

A spokeswoman for Vitol could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)