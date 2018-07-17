FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 17, 2018 / 1:00 PM / a minute ago

UPDATE 1-Oil trader Vitol, Low Carbon start renewable energy fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on other venture with Low Carbon)

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Vitol and privately held investment firm Low Carbon said on Tuesday that they have jointly started a Jersey-based fund called VLC Renewables to invest in renewable energy assets.

* The new fund has an initial allocation of 200 million euros and will initially target onshore and offshore wind energy projects.

* “By 2025 almost 27 percent of European electricity will be generated from wind and solar. As a major participant in Europe’s power markets and as a significant investor in energy infrastructure worldwide, Vitol is keen to build a portfolio of renewable investments to complement its existing activities,” said Simon Hale, a member of Vitol’s investments team.

* Low Carbon invests in a range of renewable energy technologies including solar, wind, waste to energy, combined heat and power, energy storage and energy efficiency.

* Vitol’s VPI Immingham and Low Carbon launched a joint venture last year to invest up to 250 million pounds in energy storage in Britain.

* In January, they connected two large-scale battery projects that can store a combined 50 MW to the British power grid. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely and Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.