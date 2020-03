LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol said on Friday its 2019 revenues were $225 billion and its traded oil and refined products volumes rose by 8%.

Chief Executive Russell Hardy said last year’s performance was “solid” as the company’s traded oil volume hit 8 million barrels per day.

Its traded liquefied natural gas volumes jumped 35% to 10.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)