Vitol's traded oil volumes dropped in pandemic-hit 2020

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol’s revenue dropped to $140 billion last year from $225 billion in 2019, hit by the sharp economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

Traded oil volumes were down sharply at 7.1 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 8 million bpd in 2019, as oil demand contracted sharply during coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said that total global oil demand fell by 8.8 million bpd in 2020. (Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by David Goodman)