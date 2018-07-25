Vitol paid $1.6 bln to shareholders last year - filing

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) -

* Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, paid $1.62 billion to its shareholders via share buybacks in 2017, a filing by its holding company in Luxembourg showed

* In 2016, it paid out $1.12 billion

* Vitol is owned by a portion of its employees

* Vitol traded over 7 million barrels per day of crude and refined products last year

* This year, it floated two retail subsidiaries: Africa-focussed Vivo Energy and Australia-centred Viva Energy

* Vitol declined to comment. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Dale Hudson)