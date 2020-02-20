Australia's Viva Energy sells 35.5% stake in Viva Energy REIT

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group said it would sell its 35.5% stake in petrol station owner Viva Energy REIT for about A$207.1 million ($137.56 million).

The company said on Thursday that 10% of the stake would be equally split between Charter Hall Group and Charter Hall Long WALE REIT.

It added that it had entered into an underwriting agreement with two lead managers for the sale of the remainder. ($1 = 1.5056 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)