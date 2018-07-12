FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Vitol partnership to keep 45 pct stake in Viva Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 12 (Reuters) - Vitol Investment Partnership will retain a 45 percent stake in Viva Energy, after having raised A$2.65 billion ($1.96 billion) in an initial public offering of the Australian refining and marketing company, Viva said on Thursday.

Global energy trader Vitol and its unnamed partners sold a 55 percent stake in Viva Energy, which confirmed the issue price was set at A$2.50 a share, the bottom of the bidding range for the float.

Viva Energy is due to debut on the Australian Stock Exchange on Friday at 0200 GMT under the ticker VEA.

$1 = 1.3552 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

