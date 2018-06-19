Vitol's Viva Energy expects IPO proceeds of up to $2.2 bln

MELBOURNE, June 20 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Viva Energy in Australia is expected to generate proceeds of up to A$3 billion ($2.2 billion) for its owners, led by global energy trader Vitol SA, according to float documents released on Wednesday.

The refinery, fuel supply and petrol stations business is expected to list on the Australian Stock Exchange on July 13, with an indicative market capitalisation of around A$5 billion, the prospectus said, in what would be the country’s biggest initial public offering since 2014.