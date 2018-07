MELBOURNE, July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in oil refiner and marketer Viva Energy debuted on Friday at a 3 percent discount to their issue price in Australia’s biggest initial public offering in nearly four years.

The stock opened at A$2.43, below the issue price of A$2.50 after its owners, led by global energy trader Vitol, raised A$2.65 billion ($1.96 billion) selling 55 percent of the company. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)