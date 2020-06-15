Energy
Australia's Viva Energy expects lower H1 core profit

June 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s Viva Energy Group on Tuesday forecast lower first-half core profit as coronavirus-led curbs eroded fuel demand, and said maintenance at a unit of its Geelong refinery in Victoria would begin a month earlier than scheduled.

Viva expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between A$257.5 million and A$287.5 million on a replacement cost basis for the six months to June 30, compared with A$297.4 million ($205.7 million) last year. ($1 = 1.4459 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

