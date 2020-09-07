Australia's Viva Energy says may be forced to shut Victoria refinery

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group Ltd said on Monday it may be forced to shut down its Geelong Refinery in Victoria to curtail losses unless coronavirus-led restrictions are eased and demand picks up.

However, if restrictions are relaxed as planned and fuel demand sufficiently recovers, then it would be possible that the refinery could return to full production in November, Viva said in a statement.

Coronavirus hotspot Victoria state extended on Sunday a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sept. 28 and announced a plan for staged easing of curbs that hinged on reduction in daily infections by certain numbers, disappointing hard-hit businesses. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)