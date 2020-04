April 27 (Reuters) - Australian fuel supplier Viva Energy Group on Monday said it will shut down a unit of its Geelong Refinery in Victoria as it seeks to reduce surplus production to cope with a collapse in fuel demand.

The company said closure of the refinery’s Residual Catalytic Cracking Unit will not have a material financial impact or lead to a disruption in fuel supply. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)