in 4 days
Vivendi says does not control Telecom Italia under Italian law
August 7, 2017 / 5:03 PM / in 4 days

Vivendi says does not control Telecom Italia under Italian law

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi said on Monday it considered it had no "de facto control" over Telecom Italia under Italian law.

"(Vivendi's) participation in Telecom Italia is not sufficient enough to allow it to exercise, on a stable basis, a dominant influence at Telecom Italia shareholders’ meetings," Vivendi said in a staetment.

Vivendi is Telecom Italia's top shareholder with a 24 percent stake. Vivendi said it would inform the Italian and French markets should they review their position.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough

