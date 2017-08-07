FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi says does not control Telecom Italia under Italian law
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 2 months ago

Vivendi says does not control Telecom Italia under Italian law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi said on Monday it considered it had no “de facto control” over Telecom Italia under Italian law.

“(Vivendi‘s) participation in Telecom Italia is not sufficient enough to allow it to exercise, on a stable basis, a dominant influence at Telecom Italia shareholders’ meetings,” Vivendi said in a staetment.

Vivendi is Telecom Italia’s top shareholder with a 24 percent stake. Vivendi said it would inform the Italian and French markets should they review their position.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.