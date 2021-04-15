Canal+ Polska resumes plans for Warsaw listing

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Polish pay-TV platform Canal+ Polska has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw, resuming efforts to float after its owner Vivendi’s Groupe Canal+ SA scrapped a planned listing last year, a bookrunner on the deal said.

The proposed offering will be for up to 49% of the company’s existing shares.

Groupe Canal+ SA, which is part of French media group Vivendi that owns 51% of the business, does not intend to sell any shares in the upcoming offering.

JPMorgan and Bank of America are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the deal, with Santander Bank Polska and Erste Group Bank AG also working as bookrunners. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman)