Vivendi's ad unit Havas to spend 100 mln euros on corporate PR arm

LONDON/PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s advertising division Havas aims to become a world leader in corporate financial communication through a 100 million-euro ($116.78 million) investment, its chief executive Yannick Bollore said on Thursday.

Havas will beef up its dedicated international advisory network AMO by spending most of that sum on acquisitions, notably in the United States, Spain, Italy and Southeast Asia, Bollore, who is also chairman of Vivendi, told Reuters in an interview.

“We really want to become the number one corporate financial communication network in the world, we are already number one in terms of new accounts,” Bollore said.

Havas should post a higher growth of its underlying sales in the second-half than in the first half, he added. ($1 = 0.8563 euros) (Reporting by Kate Holton in London, Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)