Vivendi appeals Italian ruling over its stakes in T.Italia, Mediaset -source
June 19, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 4 months ago

Vivendi appeals Italian ruling over its stakes in T.Italia, Mediaset -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VENICE, Italy, June 19 (Reuters) - Vivendi has appealed a ruling by Italian communications regulator AGCOM regarding the French media group’s stakes in phone group Telecom Italia and broadcaster Mediaset, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

AGCOM in April ordered Vivendi to cut its stake in one of the two companies within a year, ruling it was in breach of rules designed to prevent a concentration of power.

Vivendi, which aims to build a media empire in southern Europe, is the biggest single shareholder in Telecom Italia with 24 percent, and recently acquired 28.8 percent of Mediaset, the country’s biggest private broadcaster. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

