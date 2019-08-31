Italy's court rules in favour of Vivendi in Mediaset restructuring row-sources

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - An Italian court ruled in favour of a petition filed by French media giant Vivendi to vote against a Mediaset reorganisation plan at the Italian group’s upcoming shareholders’ meeting, two sources said on Saturday.

The ruling only applies to the 9.9% stake Vivendi directly holds in Mediaset, the sources said, not enough to block Mediaset’s reorganisation blueprint.

Vivendi has been a hostile Mediaset shareholder since the tycoons who control them, Vincent Bollore and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, fell out in 2016 over an aborted pay TV deal. They have been in a legal war ever since.