Mediaset says no accord at present with Vivendi in legal row

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had so far reached no accord with major stakeholder Vivendi over plans to create a pan-European holding to drive international growth and reiterated its determination to push ahead with the project.

Vivendi has challenged Mediaset’s plan to set up a Dutch holding company and the two groups have been given until Friday by a Milan court to reach a compromise.

Mediaset’s board met earlier on Friday to amend part of the by-laws of the planned holding. It said in a statement that “as things stand” no compromise accord had been reached.

It said the planned creation of the holding project “is confirmed and proceeds” and added the project was a “priority” for Mediaset. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and James Mackenzie)