Spain court rejects Mediaset appeal against precautionary merger suspension - sources

MADRID/MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Spanish regional court has rejected Mediaset’s appeal against precautionary suspension of its reorganisation plan after a legal case brought by French media group Vivendi, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

Italian broadcaster Mediaset wants to merge its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company, called MediaforEurope (MFE), to pursue a European growth strategy but the plans are currently on hold pending a Spanish court decision.

In a separate decision on Monday, a Spanish court hearing set to look into the case filed by Vivendi has been postponed without a new date.

