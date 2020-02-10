Dutch court to decide on Mediaset's planned overhaul on Feb.24 - sources

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A Dutch court will decide on a request by France’s Vivendi to suspend a planned reorganisation at Italian broadcaster Mediaset on February 24, two sources said on Monday.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Italian broadcaster Mediaset wants to merge its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company, called MediaforEurope (MFE), to pursue a European growth strategy.

Vivendi, Mediaset’s second-largest shareholder, is fighting the project in courts across Europe, saying the governance structure of the new entity would strengthen Berlusconi’s grip on the company.