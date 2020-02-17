Spanish hearing on Vivendi's challenge to Mediaset merger postponed -sources

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Spanish court hearing set to look into the case filed by French media group Vivendi against Italian broadcaster Mediaset has been postponed without a new date, two legal sources said on Monday, citing a “procedural issue”.

The hearing had been set for Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Italian broadcaster Mediaset wants to merge its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company, called MediaforEurope (MFE), to pursue a European growth strategy but the plans are currently on hold pending the Spanish court decision.

Vivendi, Mediaset’s second-largest shareholder, is fighting the project in courts across Europe, saying the governance structure of the new entity would strengthen Silvio Berlusconi’s grip on the company. (Reporting by Paola Luelmo, writing by Jose Elías Rodríguez and Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip)