UPDATE 1-Spanish court upholds block on Mediaset merger plan

MADRID/MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A regional court in Spain has upheld the suspension of broadcaster Mediaset’s plan to merge its Italian and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company after rejecting Mediaset’s appeal, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

A separate hearing set for Tuesday in the Madrid commercial court to look into a case filed by French media group Vivendi against the Mediaset reorganisation plan was postponed without a new date, a court document showed. That risks compromising the initial March deadline for the plan to proceed.

The commercial court suspended the merger in October as a precautionary measure after Vivendi, Mediaset’s second largest shareholder, brought a legal challenge.

Mediaset Spain appealed the suspension but the Madrid regional court rejected its appeal.

Mediaset wants to merge its Italian and Spanish units under the Dutch holding firm MediaforEurope (MFE) to pursue a European growth strategy to tackle growing competition in the industry from streaming rivals such as Netflix.

Vivendi is fighting the project in courts across Europe, saying the governance structure of the new entity would strengthen media mogul and former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi’s grip on the company.

The Italian broadcaster faces a March deadline to see its Dutch holding company plan through, otherwise the decisions of a shareholder meeting last year that originally approved the project will no longer be valid based on existing Dutch laws.

However, Mediaset plans to submit revised plans to authorities in the Netherlands, securing a six-month extension to complete the project, two sources familiar with the matter said this month. (Reporting by Paola Luelmo and Emma Pinedo in Madrid and Elvira Pollina in Milan. Writing by Jose Elías Rodríguez and Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip/Keith Weir)