Judge gives Mediaset, Vivendi until Nov. 29 to find accord-sources

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has pushed back to Nov. 29 a deadline to settle a dispute between Italian private broadcaster Mediaset and its number 2 shareholder French media group Vivendi, two legal sources said on Friday.

The judge was expected to rule on a dispute in which Vivendi has challenged Mediaset’s plan to set up a Dutch-based pan-European holding company to help it drive international expansion.

The two groups are in negotiations over the holding company but also to end years of legal fighting on a number of issues. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini)