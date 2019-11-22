Broadcasting
November 22, 2019 / 3:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge gives Mediaset, Vivendi until Nov. 29 to find accord-sources

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has pushed back to Nov. 29 a deadline to settle a dispute between Italian private broadcaster Mediaset and its number 2 shareholder French media group Vivendi, two legal sources said on Friday.

The judge was expected to rule on a dispute in which Vivendi has challenged Mediaset’s plan to set up a Dutch-based pan-European holding company to help it drive international expansion.

The two groups are in negotiations over the holding company but also to end years of legal fighting on a number of issues. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below