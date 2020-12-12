Vivendi denies wrongdoing as Italian Mediaset probe advances

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi denies any wrongdoing in relation to its acquisition of a stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, the French group said on Saturday, as Milan prosecutors completed their investigation into the case.

“Vivendi formally denies any wrongdoing regarding the Mediaset affair,” the Paris-based group said in a statement. “Vivendi reaffirms that it has acquired its stake in Mediaset in compliance with all applicable laws.”