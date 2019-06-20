Vivendi's Havas buys Battery, advertising firm known for Netflix work

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French advertising company Havas, part of the Vivendi media conglomerate, has agreed to buy U.S. advertising company Battery, whose clients include Netflix.

Los Angeles-based Battery, which was founded in 2013 and has revenues of $10 million, will become part of Havas’ Annex network.

“Convergence of advertising, entertainment, music and gaming remains a priority of Havas and Vivendi, and the Annex is a main part of our evolution. It’s exciting to watch this truly unique client offering come to life through Havas’ acquisition of Battery, which continues to help set Havas apart from the other holding companies,” Havas Chief Executive Yannick Bollore said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alexander Smith)