FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2018 / 7:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi lowers outlook for 2017 revenues, EBITA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Acquisitive French media conglomerate Vivendi on Thursday trimmed its revenue and core earnings (EBITA) forecasts for 2017.

The group said in a statement it expected revenues to increase close to 5 percent in 2017, compared with a previous forecast of more than 5 percent. It did not explain the change.

It said EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) would rise between 20 and 25 percent, compared with a November estimate of around 25 percent. It said the revision was down to a 40 million euro ($48 million) restructuring cost at its Canal+ Group unit.

$1 = 0.8304 euros Reporting by John Irish and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.