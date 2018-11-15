Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2018 / 4:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Media group Vivendi's Q3 sales rise 5.5 pct

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi reported a 5.5 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, beating a market forecast, and also said it had appointed banks to help it on a possible sale of part of its Universal Music Group (UMG) division.

Vivendi’s sales increased 5.5 percent from a year ago to 3.38 billion euros ($3.8 billion). An Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters gave a median forecast for 3.3 billion euros in revenue.

The holding company of French billionaire Vincent Bollore has a 29.6 percent stake in Vivendi.

$1 = 0.8833 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton

