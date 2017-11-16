FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi posts higher Q3 earnings and keeps financial outlook
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 16, 2017 / 4:55 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Vivendi posts higher Q3 earnings and keeps financial outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - France’s acquisitive media conglomerate Vivendi reported higher third-quarter earnings and kept its 2017 outlook for an increase in sales and profit over the year.

Vivendi’s third-quarter EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) rose 5.7 percent from a year ago to 293 million euros ($345 million), while its revenue increased by 19.3 percent to 3.184 billion euros.

Vivendi, chaired by French billionaire Vincent Bollore , has built up stakes in companies such as Telecom Italia, MediaSet, video games group Ubisoft and it bought advertiser Havas this year.

Vivendi kept its 2017 outlook for revenue to increase more than 5 percent and for a rise of around 25 percent in its EBITA, prior to its integration of the Havas business.

$1 = 0.8495 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
