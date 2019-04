PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi posted higher first-quarter revenue on Monday, and said it was making progress on the planned sale of up to 50 percent of its UMG music arm.

First-quarter sales rose 10.7 percent from last year to 3.46 billion euros ($3.91 billion), helped by growth at UMG and by its recent acquisition of the Editis publishing business.