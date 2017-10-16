FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Cabinet exercises 'golden power' to protect TIM - PM Gentiloni
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
October 16, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 4 days ago

Italy Cabinet exercises 'golden power' to protect TIM - PM Gentiloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday he had approved the exercise of the so-called “golden power” to protect former state telephone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) as an asset of strategic national importance.

Without giving any details, Gentiloni said that he had signed a decree activating the golden power after French media group Vivendi became TIM’s top investor with a 24 percent stake last year.

Vivendi denies having control of TIM. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.